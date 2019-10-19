MONTAGUE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials are continuing to investigate a fire that broke out in the area of Center Street.
Greenfield Fire officials tell us that they, along with other surrounding towns, were called to assist officials with a garage fire.
We're told that crews were able to prevent them from spreading to the house.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
We have reached out to the Montague Fire Department, but they have not yet returned our request for comment.
