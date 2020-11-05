GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Franklin County man has been indicted on several charges in connection with a July incident.
Mary Carey, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney's office, said that 18-year-old Elijah Michonski has been indicted by a grand jury on charges including murder, armed assault with intent to murder, and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Prosecutors allege that Michonski forced his way into a home on Randall Road in Montague on July 3 and stabbed the victims with knives. He then reportedly stole their car and fled the scene before being caught a short time later.
One victim, 41-year-old Nicholas Weir, died from his injuries. A second victim, identified as Michonski's aunt, was hospitalized with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.
Michonski was arraigned remotely on July 6, during which he was ordered held without bail. He remains in custody and is expected to be arraigned on the indictment in-person on Monday.
