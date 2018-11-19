CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For nine years now, The River 93.9’s Monte Belmonte has pushed a shopping cart for two days in a row - all a part of an effort end hunger in western Massachusetts.
To date, Monte’s March has raised over $800,000, which means more than two million meals for those in need.
Right now, dozens are marching with Belmonte.
Dressed in purple like a pirate, Belmonte leads from the front, pushing a shopping cart as a sign of what he’s raising money for: food insecurity.
“This is the worst weather we've experienced. They are snow tires," Belmonte said.
Nine years ago, he teamed with the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts to raise awareness to the hunger problem in our area.
“The real goal of this is to talk about who is insecure. It's children. It's people working one or two jobs. It's people who affected by all sorts of societal ills," Belmonte explained.
According to the Food Bank, 223,821 people are currently seeking food assistance in western Massachusetts, which they said is a conservative estimate. They added that 30 percent of the people they serve are under the age of 18.
Kristen Elechko is joining in on the march.
“All it would take is one small event for us where we could really use the support, so for me to be able to sort of pay it forward right now in case that I ever needed support, that's part of the reason we're out here," Elechko said.
For each dollar raised during Monte's March, three meals, in turn, are made.
Those meals coming in handy for places like Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen in Chicopee, one of the many stops along Monte’s 43 mile march.
“Monthly, we see over 500 families. Anything that comes into the pantry goes directly into our two services to help families in need," said Ruben Reyes with Lorraine's Soup Kitchen.
On Tuesday, the group will reconvene in Northampton and continue their trek north to Greenfield.
If you’re driving by, they don’t mind a honk or a wave.
As for Belmonte, he wants donations. The goal this year is another $200,000 or more and there’s a couple of ways to reach that.
“888-323-4673, 888-323-HOPE, or go to montesmarch.com and make a contribution," Belmonte noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.