Monterey, State Police searching area of Rt. 23 for driver who fled accident on foot.

MONTEREY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Monterey and Massachusetts State Police are searching the area of Rt. 23 near Corashire Road for a missing driver involved in a motor vehicle crash.
According to Sgt. Hamilton of the Massachusetts State Police barracks in Lee, following a motor vehicle crash, the driver of one of the vehicles involved got out and fled the scene.
Details remain limited at this time, but we are told that the Massachusetts State Police K9 unit was also called in to assist with this investigation.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.
We are told that the Monterey Police Department is leading the investigation.
Western Mass News has reached out to the Monterey Police Department for a comment, but have not responded yet.
This story is developing and we will provide you with the latest update as soon as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.