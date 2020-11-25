HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --The 11th annual Monte's March raised a record-breaking amount of money to support The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
The 43-mile trek from Springfield to Greenfield has raised awareness of food insecurity in the region each year since 2009.
Health and safety were a top priority for this year's Masked March event. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people participated compared to past years.
During the entire march, radio personality, Monte Belmonte from WRSI-93.9 The River, pushed an empty shopping cart as a metaphor for hunger, while broadcasting live on the radio.
This year individuals, community groups and area businesses collectively donated $614,000 which is nearly twice the $340,000 donation that was raised in 2019.
Revenue for Monte's March XI is also expected to rise as The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts continues to accept donations by mail and online.
