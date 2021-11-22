HATFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the 12th consecutive year, radio personality Monte Belmont will push a shopping cart for two days in a row - all part of an effort to end hunger in western Massachusetts.
The empty shopping cart serves as a metaphor for hunger. Donations made will benefit the mission of The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.
The 43-mile trek will be done from Springfield to Greenfield to raise awareness about food insecurity as well as funds to provide healthy meals for households at risk of hunger.
The theme of this year’s Monte’s March is End Hunger Now! an oft-used phrase by Congressman McGovern during his local and national hunger-relief advocacy and legislative work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.