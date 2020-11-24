(WGGB/WSHM) -- For the 11th year in a row, The River's Monte Belmonte led a small two-day, 43-mile march from Springfield to Greenfield to raise awareness about food insecurity.
The march kicked off Monday at 7 a.m.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, fewer marchers made the trek, but supporters are able to join virtually and walk shorter distance in their own communities.
"The hope here is that, until we can get something done on the federal level to give people the relief that they really need, so we can keep each other safe, that we would as a grass roots...like we have done year-in and year-out pre-COVID and after COVID...we want to let everyone know that we are there for the community," Belmonte explained.
Monte's goal was to raise $365,000 to provide equivalent of 4,000 meals per day.
