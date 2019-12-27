CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If the holidays have you more stressed than relaxed it might be a good time for a getaway.
As it turns out January is the best month to travel for last-minute winter deals.
Western Mass News is getting answers on where you can go and still save some cash.
If you're looking for a last-minute holiday vacation you're in luck Denise Nowak, president of Doyle Travel Center in Chicopee told Western Mass News for late booking travelers January is offering the greatest savings.
"When you get into February, March, and April it gets really expensive," Nowak explained.
February school vacations, March spring break, and April vacation driving prices up, so the best time to book your winter getaway if you haven't is now.
"There is an airfare right now from Bradley to Tampa that is just $60 round-trip," Nowak noted.
Great savings if you want to warm up or for families looking for a cheaper way to spend time in Disney which is only a little over an hour away.
If you're not looking to fly stay on the east coast...
"Taking the train to Philadelphia. Trains are not expensive," Nowak said.
Leaving right from Springfield to Philly where Denise said there are lots of free fun activities
"Independence hall is free. The steps going up for rocky that rocky climbed that's. That stuff is all free," Nowak explained.
And if you still don't have New Year's Day plans and want to stay within driving distance take advantage of these nearby slopes with cheap tickets.
"Wyndham, New York up in the Catskills there's a ski resort up there with 52 trails and the passes are pretty inexpensive," Nowak said.
Denise recommends just making sure you book within 21 days of when you want to travel, then prices won't spike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.