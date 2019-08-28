'Months-long' investigation into drug trafficking leads to arrest of Springfield man

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Police arrested a Springfield man Wednesday morning following an extensive investigation into drug trafficking.
According to Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh, around 9:45 Wednesday morning, police pulled over 40-year-old Springfield resident Cornell Sands at the intersection of Bicentennial Highway and Allen Street and immediately placed him under arrest.
Upon searching the suspect, police were able to recover five grams of crack-cocaine and $365 in cash.
Once Sands was in police custody, detectives executed a search warrant at his residence on Ramblewood Drive.
Upon further investigation, police were able to seize approximately 60 grams of crack-cocaine and $22,475 in cash from Sands' home.
Walsh adds that this was a result of a months-long investigation into the distribution of crack-cocaine across the city.
Sands was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug and trafficking of a Class B drug (28-110 grams).
He is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment within the coming days.
