WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) --A massive drug trafficking operation busted in the Springfield-Chicopee area.
A months-long multi-agency investigation has nabbed three men.
One of them, The Hampden County District Attorney said is a violent, repeated offender who was allegedly running the operation while on home confinement, wearing a GPS device.
Hampden County District Attorney, Anthony Gulluni described this investigation as complicated and lengthy.
He also expressed his frustrations with one of the suspects, Jonathon Acevedo's criminal history and how the courts allowed him to be back out in the community.
"He did this while being on zero curfews at his address under court supervision with a bracelet around his ankle," Gulluni said.
Gulluni said Acevedo also is known as "Plainfield Johnny" is a member of a local criminal gang and was the focus on their months-long, multi-agency investigation.
Detectives said they monitored a home on Skeele Street in Chicopee where Acevedo set up a drug distribution center.
"Also, Mr. Acevedo sold larger amounts of heroin to other heroin dealers who would then sell to their customers. So Mr. Acevedo was at a fairly high level in terms of drug trafficking operations," Gulluni explained.
On August 31, investigators said they executed a search warrant at the home on Skeele Street and at the second location on Lucretia Avenue in Chicopee where narcotics were being stored.
Approximately 2,800 bags of heroin and seven grams of cocaine were confiscated at Skeele Street.
With another 56 grams of crack cocaine at Lucretia Ave.
29-year-old Jonathan Rivera and 20-year-old Jean Carlos Rios-Rivera were also arrested during the investigation.
People in the Skeele Street neighborhood didn't want to show their face on camera but told Western Mass News they appreciate the investigators work.
"We're happy that the D.A. is spending time here doing what he has to do. We don't want people getting the wrong impression, it's a great place to live...This is a wonderful neighborhood. I don't want this stuff in my neighborhood," Chicopee neighbor said.
But this isn't Acevedo's first run with police.
Gulluni said he was arrested several times in 2017 and was found to be dangerous.
He was held until February 2018 when the Commonwealth requested a total $100,000 bond for two cases.
A superior court judge set bail at $36,000 cash with GPS home confinement.
In May 2019, Acevedo posted bail and was released on defined conditions.
"Which we believe shortly thereafter he then takes the liberty to continue selling poison in Chicopee and throughout Hampden County and beyond, despite being monitored by the court and having a bracket around his ankle," Gulluni said.
The D.A.'s Office said that Acevedo was arraigned earlier this month and is being held without the right to bail for 120 days.
