WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Moose on the loose! In neighborhoods of West Springfield this morning. The animal was seen by a number of residents in town.
These photos come courtesy Angela Czeremcha who spotted the moose this morning as well!
Mayor Will Reichelt tells Western Mass News he saw the moose too. He says the moose traveled down Elm Street onto Kings Highway and over to St. Thomas Cemetery before going back into the woods.
We have reached out to the West Springfield Police Department for more information.
Did you spot the moose this morning? If so, and you have a photo/video ...share it with us for the news! E-mail: shareit@westernmassnews.com or send using the 'Western Mass News' app.
