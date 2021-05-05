SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--A Federal Judge ruled Wednesday the Centers for Disease Control and prevention exceeded its authority by imposing a federal eviction moratorium.
Western Mass News is getting answers from a local lawyer on what this means for the many struggling renters across the state.
Springfield attorney Jared Olanoff told Western Mass News there is no immediate impact on anyone across the nation. The case would have to make its way up to the Supreme Court. But renters are still concerned with the uncertainty of what’s to come.
“I’m just kind of distraught right now,” an anonymous viewer told Western Mass News.
A ruling from a federal judge in Washington, D.C. said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not have the authority to impose the federal eviction moratorium, keeping tenants unable to pay their rent in their homes throughout the pandemic.
One Western Mass News viewer who wishes to remain anonymous says he lost significant hours at his job. Also a veteran, he is hanging on by a thread.
“It just makes things difficult to pay the bills and everything,” the viewer said.
The anonymous viewer said the ruling added another layer of stress to the emotional and physical impacts of this last year.
“I lost my father during this pandemic, I was sick during this pandemic and it was just really trying so I feel the people in Springfield and all around the United States,” he told Western Mass News.
Rose Webster-Smith, the director of Springfield No One Leaves, a local organization that helps people on the verge of foreclosure and eviction, told Western Mass News hundreds of families in the area are now left feeling hopeless.
“There’s 117 executions that have been issued which means they’re just sitting there, the Sheriff can serve them a 48-hour-notice and there’s 80 judgments, which the next step is the execution,” Webster-Smith said.
Western Mass News got answers from local attorney Jared Olanoff. While many families are worried, Olanoff said the ruling means very little as of now.
“This really has very limited applicability because it is a district court judge in the District of Columbia, it does not invalidate the moratorium on evictions nationwide,” Olanoff said.
Olanoff said the Supreme Court would have to take up the case for any changes to the ban to happen nationally. He said regardless, there is no immediate impact to people here in Massachusetts, but it is too soon to promise that for the future.
“This does get the ball rolling,” Olanoff said. “This case may make its way all the way up to the Supreme Court.”
The Department of Justice already said it would appeal the judge’s ruling. The current moratorium is set to expire on June 30.
