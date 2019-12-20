EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Days after a former teacher with Arbors Kids in East Longmeadow was charged in connection with child abuse reports, another family is stepping forward.
They say their son was involved in an incident while he was a student at the facility in the Spring.
The incident involving the Yvon family happened in March of 2019, months before the November abuse reports that lead to the firing of Arbors Kids teacher Jennifer Callahan weeks ago and now criminal charges.
The family claims their child's incident was never reported to DCF or the EEC by Arbors officials, though they say the teacher involved in that one was fired in the Spring.
After seeing these more recent allegations of abuse, they said they had to speak out.
"He was in their Pre-K program in the Spring last year and was involved in an incident with a teacher," local parent Matt Yvon tells us.
On March 22 of 2019, Matthew and Katy Yvon say they picked their son up from Arbors Kids in East Longmeadow.
They say what they thought was a normal day at daycare quickly unraveled as the child told his parents about his afternoon.
"He told us that the teacher hurt him," explained Yvon.
The Yvons say they sat down with the program's directors.
"They fired the teacher immediately. They told us that they would report that incident to DCF and so we just went along with it and thought they would follow through, because they're mandated by the state," continued Yvon.
But after hearing about the abuse allegations from November that led to the firing of Jennifer Callahan weeks ago, the Yvons say they reached out to DCF directly last month.
They say they wanted to see if the March incident involving their child had ever been reported.
"I called DCF and they didn't have a record of it. As soon as I found out that the incident wasn't reported, I reported it to DCF so they could do an investigation," stated Yvon.
Western Mass News reached out to Arbors officials about the March incident involving the Yvons' son.
They confirmed the teacher was:
"...terminated at the time of the incident. The Department of Early Education and Care and the Department of Children and Families are aware of this incident and that is part of their ongoing investigation."
But they would not confirm when the agencies were made aware of it or if any teachers actually reported the incident.
We reached out to DCF and EEC.
The latter would only confirm there was an open investigation into the program.
They would not say how many other complaints they received outside of the two alleged incidents involving the two year old from this November.
The Yvons say they have since pulled their children from all Arbors Kids programs.
"Who is telling that child that it was wrong? It wasn't their fault that they were hurt," local parent Katy Yvon says.
They say if their son hadn't told them he was hurt by a teacher, they doubt any action would have been taken and they want to see the daycare held accountable
"I would like to see a lot of people losing their jobs and not working around kids anymore, because they knew what was going on and they let it happen, and I'd like to see the parents stick together and band together and demand the highest level of care for our little kids," added Katy.
We also reached out to East Longmeadow Police.
They say the only other complaint they've received against Arbors Kids was a few years ago when an employee was fired for bringing a gun to the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.