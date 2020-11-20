SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There are new details surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak at Baystate Medical Center.
The case count in that outbreak has increased.
Baystate President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack confirmed there are now more than 30 employees and nine patients who have tested positive for the virus.
Keroack did not disclose to us what unit of the hospital the cluster stemmed from, but he said the latest theory in their contact-tracing efforts indicate the outbreak started with a patient who was transferred in to Baystate from another hospital.
The patient reportedly tested negative for the virus and then tested positive a few days later.
Keroack told Western Mass News more cases could come from this outbreak as more people are in quarantine awaiting test results.
“We’ve got hundreds of people in quarantine waiting for their test results to come back, so there may be a few more positives that come to light, but it’s something very serious and we’ve done deep cleaning of the unit and there’s no more evidence for any transmission,” Keroack explained.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
