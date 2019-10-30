MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Reaction is pouring in after some towns in the state decide to postpone trick-or-treating Thursday due to the weather.
The town of Monson was first to make the decision yesterday, but not everyone is happy.
On Tuesday, Monson announced trick-or-treating would be moved to Saturday because residents were concerned about the rainy forecast, leaving many to wonder how it can be enforced.
It's a decision that is popular with some, but not with others.
"We didn’t make this decision on a whim," said Monson town administrator Evan Brassard.
The town of Monson was the first out the gate to postpone trick-or-treating - followed by Orange, Athol, and Sturbridge - to avoid having candy seekers out in stormy weather expected on Thursday.
A decision that has become a hot topic.
"I figured it was going to be a little bit controversial. It’s a holiday for kids and we’re trying to give the kids the best experience we can," Brassard explained.
Lisa Dorman of Palmer added, "I’m a pretty traditional girl. I think that Halloween should be on Halloween."
"The kids could get sick. You don’t want the kids sick. I think it’s a good idea," said Mary Comerford of Palmer.
On Wednesday, more communities announced their plans to postpone trick-or-treating:
- North Adams: Postponed to 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
- Pittsfield: Postponed to 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
- Dalton: Postponed to 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2
- Deerfield: Postponed to Saturday, November 2
Brassard told Western Mass News that the idea to move Halloween first came up when parents continued to call, concerned about the predicted rain and winds. After talking to the police and fire chief, the superintendent, and polling local families, he said the decision was clear.
"Most people were in agreement that Saturday is going to be a much better day and a much better experience for the kids. It made sense to move it," Brassard said.
It's a move that Western Mass News has learned will not be enforced in any way to prevent residents from actually trick-or-treating on Halloween.
"There’s real no enforcement mechanism. I think the enforcement comes that if you go out and trick-or-treat on Halloween, I think you’ll have a harder time finding residents handing out candy. I think most people will adhere to the set hours," Brassard said
Brassard noted that some residents are concerned because towns surrounding Monson will have trick-or-treating as scheduled on Thursday, meaning their town could see a lot of extra visitors on Saturday, who are looking to double their candy stash.
"I’ve heard that concern, that kids are going to double-dip. My response to that is that they’re kids and it’s candy. It’s not the end of the world," Brassard said.
Trick-or-treating in Monson is scheduled for 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
