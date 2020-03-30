PALMER, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in three Hampden County communities have reported more coronavirus cases.
The Town of Palmer said in a Facebook post that town health officials have confirmed with the state that there are currently four positive COVID-19 cases in town.
"The cases are all being quarantined and are in contact with healthcare," the town explained.
Residents are being urged to continue following Gov. Baker's 'stay-at-home' advisory.
On Monday, Westfield officials reported on the city's website that there are 46 confirmed cases in the city.
Chicopee officials announced Monday that there are now 20 positive cases of coronavirus in the city.
Western Mass News continues to follow this developing story and will have more information as it becomes available.
