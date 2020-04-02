WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More coronavirus cases have been reported in Western Massachusetts
Officials in Westfield reported Thursday that there have been 90 confirmed cases in the city.
That's up from 81 cases reported on Wednesday.
Agawam Mayor Richard Sapelli said that 45 residents in Agawam have tested positive for the virus.
Greenfield officials reported Thursday that 25 confirmed cases in their community, with five deaths. Seventeen of those 25 cases involve residents and staff at the Buckley Healthcare Center.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest coronavirus developments and will have more on-air and online as it becomes available.
(1) comment
Can't Westfield and the mayor-give us a clue as to where these people were-might have contacted it, etc? Be nice if they did
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.