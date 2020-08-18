SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Officials in Springfield have announced that serveral more coronavirus testing sites are set to open across the city.
The additional sites, which will be run by Tapestry Health, are part of the state's 'Stop The Spread' testing initiative that was launched on July 10.
"Since day one when this COVID-19 Coronavirus hit, Commissioner Caulton-Harris and I have been calling for more testing. These additional testing sites are great but there needs to be more of a full court press from the federal level to produce more testing capacity and much more testing turnaround in a timely fashion. Without this, it defeats the purpose. We cannot build true community and consumer confidence until there is adequate testing for asymptomatic individuals. Once again, the Governor’s Stop the Spread initiative is a great state program to help address the need for additional testing throughout the Commonwealth and our City of Springfield. As long as everyone continues to follow the public health and safety guidelines, we will get through this pandemic together as one," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno in a statement.
Those locations include:
- Wednesday, August 19 from 3 to 6 p.m. - Kiley Middle School, 180 Cooley Street
- Friday, August 21 from 3 to 6 p.m. - Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center, 1476 Roosevelt Ave
- Wednesday, August 26 from 3 to 6 p.m. - Sci-Tech High School, 1250 State Street
- Friday, August 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. - Elias Brookings School, 433 Walnut Street
- Wednesday, September 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. - Clodo Concepcion (Greenleaf) Community Center, 1188 Parker Street
- Friday, September 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Central High School, 1840 Roosevelt Ave
Pre-registation and appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will not be turned away if there is capacity.
For more information or to make an appointment, contact Tapestry Health at (413) 364-2149.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.