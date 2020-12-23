SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the U.S. with an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

We spoke with Dr. Daniel Skiest with Baystate Health’s infectious disease division. He said that while there’s no word yet on how many additional doses could be coming to Massachusetts, this is a step in the right direction.

“It’s really exciting…100 million doses. That’s a lot of doses and we’ll be able to vaccinate a lot more people,” Skiest added.

Tens of millions more vaccine doses are on the way to the United States as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the country and in the Bay State.

“The sooner we get people vaccinated, we can develop what’s called the herd immunity. If we get enough people that have been vaccinated and have immunity, the virus has nowhere to go, no host to infect, and that’s how we eventually get rid of the virus,” Skiest said.

Many people we spoke with said they’ve been tested numerous times and just want to get the vaccine.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting it. My whole family is looking forward to it. My husband and I have both been tested twice because of the nature of our work,” said Lynne McMillan of Belchertown.

Our crews saw people waiting in line Wednesday morning, two days before Christmas, to get tested for the coronavirus at the AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield.

“It’s a crazy world. I think we got to do what we got to do to protect people,” said Danielle Shay of Pittsfield.

Skiest noted, “People are getting tested, which is a good thing, but people also need to be careful.”

The additional doses could move up the timeline for vaccine distribution.

Gov. Charlie Baker released the state’s distribution plan earlier this month.

Phase one is already underway and includes healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and police, fire, and EMS workers.

Phase two is expected to start around February and includes high-risk individuals, adults 65 years and older, early education, grocery, utility and public works workers.

Phase three is expected to start around April. This phase is for the general public.

With Christmas is just days away, Skiest tells Western Mass News people need to keep their guard up.

“Hunker down and just stay with your immediate family for the holidays, and next year will be different,” Skiest added.

Now, Pfizer and BioNTech announced they expect to deliver the additional 100 million doses by July 31.