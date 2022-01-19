SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Western Mass News has obtained new information regarding the officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Orlando Taylor III on January 9th.
Attention has turned to the police officer who was stabbed in the face by Taylor before firing his gun.
That incident is currently under investigation by the Hampden District Attorney's office.
Western Mass News has learned more after speaking to a local organization with ties to the officer.
The Springfield Police Department identified the officer to Western Mass News as Arjel Falcon, who has been a member of the department since 2013.
Springfield Police said that Falcon studied criminal justice at both STCC and Westfield State University. Falcon also served in the U.S. Army for five years and the Air Force for 14.
Western Mass News learned that Falcon studied for six months at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee before graduating from the Police Academy.
Base spokesperson for Westover Air Reserve Base Lt. Col. Rodney Furr told us in part, quote:
“Springfield PD officer Arjel Falcon acted honorably and heroically in the face of incredible danger, and the Westover family is grateful that his health continues to improve every day. His recent action as a member of the Springfield PD mirrors his achievements while assigned to Westover ARD. He was awarded the Bronze Star medal for his calm actions, rendering first aid to wounded service members during multiple rocket attacks at Kandahar Airfield, Afghanistan. In addition, he earned recognition as Outstanding Security Force Senior Noncommissioned Officer in 2011, as well being selected as the “MVP” for the 439th Airlift Wing’s readiness inspection at Alpena Training Base, Michigan in 2008.”
Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department Ryan Walsh told Western Mass News that Officer Falcon is currently home resting and is scheduled for additional surgery in Boston in the near future. They hope that surgery will repair his permanent nerve damage to around 70-80 percent functionality.
In the meantime, the police body cam video from January 9th is expected to be made public once the DA's investigation is complete.
