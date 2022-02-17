CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More school districts are making decisions about mask requirements with the statewide school mask mandate lifting at the end of the month
The Chicopee School Committee decided Wednesday night they will follow a mask-optional policy for staff and students beginning February 28.
“My children, I know they were still be going with the mask just because we can’t trust everybody’s going to be like keeping their kids home if they really are having any type of symptoms,” said Heather Stone of Chicopee.
Parents in Chicopee shared their thoughts with Western Mass News on Thursday over the decision Wednesday night to end the mask mandate in Chicopee Public Schools at the end of the month.
“I agree with it. I think it’s about time and they are giving the parents choices if they want to still wear the mask they can,” said John Robinson of Chicopee.
However, for some students at Chicopee High School, they still plan on wearing masks as they feel safer with it on.
“I’d rather wear my mask, honestly. I mean without the mask, I kind of feel like an outcast kind of just because of the sickness and everything a lot of people aren’t vaccinated in my school, so it’s better to be super cautious,” said Chicopee High student Glorianna Santana.
Chicopee High student Danasha Jackson added, “I personally feel like there’s just no reason to get rid of them unless we are eating at lunch.”
“My family works in the hospital and my close friends want to work in the hospital when they’re older, so I feel like we should just be careful with what we’re doing,” explained Chicopee High student Kaylynn Tyler.
Several other school districts in western Massachusetts have updated their mask policies following the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education's latest guidance. West Springfield, Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School, and Chicopee will all go mask optional on February 28. Longmeadow will lift their mask requirement on March 3 and Belchertown plans to do the same on March 14, as long as the towns mandate is lifted first. The city of Springfield is keeping masks on through March as they continue to monitor the vaccination rates and COVID-19 case numbers.
Parents of Chicopee add they hope other parents will be responsible over their mask wearing decision.
“I think it’s really up to the parents to be responsible and not send your child to school if they really are sick and if you want to put a mask on your child or not, that’s really your choice,” Stone noted.
The South Hadley and Westfield Public School districts are scheduled to meet Thursday night to discuss the stance on their mask mandates in schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.