BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- School mask decisions being made by the day as the statewide school mask mandate is set to end on February 28. More local school committees have been meeting this week to decide if they'll go mask optional and when.
The Belchertown school committee met Tuesday night to discuss masks moving forward. Since these decisions differ community to community and are happening pretty quickly, we want to help break down where things stand right now.
“Because I feel like that’s what our residents need to know and we’re not at odds with our board of health, we’re definitely in partner with them,” said Heidi Gutekenst, chair of the Belchertown school committee.
Gutekenst speaking with Western Mass News after changes to the Belchertown school district’s mask mandate were announced at Tuesday night’s school committee meeting. They're looking at March 14 as their possible target to end the mandate.
“That would be two weeks after everybody was back from their vacations and that was going to be a safe time to do it,” Gutekenst added.
Here's where western Massachusetts communities stand. West Springfield and Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Districts will make masks optional starting on February 28 when the statewide mask mandate expires. Longmeadow will follow suit on March 3 and Belchertown could do the same beginning on March 14 as long as the town wide mandate is lifted first. While Springfield’s mask mandate will remain in effect through March.
With the changing guidance from the state and individual communities making their own decisions, Gutekenst told Western Mass News that it’s important to remain on the same page and there will still be some exemptions in place if their mask mandate is lifted.
“On buses still, in the nurse's office and returning to school after a positive case on days six through 10,” Gutekenst explained.
Gutekenst added that she feels it’s a fair compromise for parents who want masks off now and those nervous about lifting the mandate too early.
“We’re seeing all the numbers go down and I think folks are really ready to get the masks off,” Gutekenst noted.
The two-week buffer will allow for families to enjoy their February vacation and still take the precautions needed to stay safe in the classroom.
“I don’t want everyone to bring back a whole bunch of COVID here and to be mindful of that, but I think they need that vacation and that break, and I hope that they enjoy it,” Gutekenst said.
Three more school committees are meeting this week to discuss their mask mandates. Westfield and South Hadley Public School Districts will meet on Thursday and Chicopee Public Schools will mee Wednesday night.
We reached out to Sean Mackin, the athletic director of Chicopee Public Schools about how tonight’s decision could affect athletics. He provided a statement that read, in part:
“The school committee will meet tonight and Chicopee Public Schools athletics will follow their guidelines. The MIAA, at the end of the day, said that this is a local decision and athletics will support whichever decision the school committee makes.”
