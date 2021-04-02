SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More Americans can qualify for cheaper and even free health insurance under President Biden's American Rescue Plan.
A new group of Americans will qualify for potentially free health insurance starting in just a few weeks - on May 1.
“More people than ever before will qualify for $0 or low dollar health insurance coverage,” said Audrey Gasteier with the Massachusetts Health Connector.
The American Rescue Plan signed into law last month includes new opportunities to lower health insurance premiums for Massachusetts residents
“It does this by making more people eligible for more savings,” Gasteier noted.
Gasteier told Western Mass News that up until now, anyone making over $51,000 for a single household and more than $106,000 for a family household couldn't receive assistance, but that's changing.
“People even over those amounts can, in fact, qualify in many cases for savings on their health insurance premiums and that's never happened before,” Gasteier explained.
Starting May 1, Americans making over those amounts can receive health insurance assistance through next year.
“It's hundreds of millions of dollars of new savings coming from the federal government into Massachusetts for 2021 and 2022,” Gasteier added.
She said saving many state residents hundreds of dollars a month.
“We think hundreds of Massachusetts residents will qualify for lower premiums as a result of the American Rescue Plan,” Gasteier said.
People already covered through the Health Connector will automatically start to see lower premiums.
“Starting in the next month to two months, the Health Connector will update people's premium information who already get financial assistance,” Gasteier noted.
Gasteier said the assistance comes at a time when many people are struggling.
“People who have been buying their insurance on their own or who don't have health coverage, those people are newly eligible for more savings than there have ever been before,” Gasteier noted.
She noted that it's been a problem they've seen before - uninsured Americans who qualify for assistance, but haven't signed up, which is why Gasteier is urging our viewers to do just that.
If you need help enrolling, you can visit Caring Health Center in Springfield. You can also see if you qualify for those zero dollar premiums by visiting the Health Connector’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.