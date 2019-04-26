SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- City officials in Springfield are currently accepting applications for recreational marijuana shops.
There are about a dozen or so proposals for stores in the city, with one being at 1755 Boston Road.
Another right up the road at the Eastfield Mall.
Keep in mind all marijuana businesses have to be in business or industrial zones in the city, so Boston Road makes a lot of sense.
Right now city officials are answering questions from potential store owners and accepting their business proposals.
On June 17th the city will select up to fifteen of these pot shops to open in the city.
Stores would also have to get approval through the cannabis control commission.
This store that would be added on Boston Road would be called American Leaf and would be as big as they can get, a full 25 hundred square feet.
On May 2nd these would-be pot shop owners will hold a public meeting in the Indian Orchard neighborhood to go over what this store would bring to the community.
The event is open to the public.
