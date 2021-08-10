HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More school districts are announcing mask mandates for students and teachers this fall, including Holyoke and Easthampton.
It seems more and more schools are coming to the same decision to require masks for staff and students. Some parents are in favor while others say they’re very much against it.
“I think it’ll keep the kids safe,” Holyoke resident Brett Raymond said.
The city of Holyoke is now mandating all staff and students grades 1 through 12 wear masks inside classrooms this fall whether they're vaccinated or not.
“This decision to wear masks was not an easy decision to make. I know that there’s going to be people that are against it, it there’s going to be people that are for it, but I can assure you that we had the student safety and staff safety in mind,” Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Anthony Soto said.
A survey in the city revealed 85 percent of parents are in favor of masks for unvaccinated individuals while 72 percent say they want masks for everyone regardless of vaccination status.
The city of Easthampton also jumping on board Tuesday night making it clear to the public their new mask mandate for Pre-K through 12 won’t last forever.
"I don't want people to think what we decide this evening is in place for the entire year," Easthampton Superintendent Allison LeClair said.
The town of Longmeadow holding a controversial meeting Tuesday night with a number of parents speaking out against the potential mask mandate that still is under review. Many parents urging the town not to make stricter regulations than the state.
“I simply ask all of you to have some humility and rely on dese guidelines instead of thinking you know better,” Longmeadow resident Bernadette Dunnirvine said.
With more schools across western Mass. requiring masks, some say all schools in the state should be on the same page.
“I’m a grandparent, and I am all in favor of it. I think every city in town should be doing it. It’s just the Delta variant is back; it’s as transmissible as chickenpox, and it’s a big concern. We have to take care of our kids,” South Hadley resident Linda Jacobson said.
Longmeadow officials say they are reviewing the information from Tuesday night’s meeting and will make a recommendation regarding masks for a vote in the near future.
(1) comment
Have we heard about Chicopee from the superintendent yet, or did I miss it?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.