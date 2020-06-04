WILLIAMSBURG/GOSHEN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than a 1,000 National Grid customers lost power in the Williamsburg and Goshen area today.
According to State Police at the Northampton Barracks, a utility wire came down late in the morning in the area of Spruce Corner Road.
They're saying it came down on the 'Goshen line.'
According to the National Grid Outage Map, power was estimated to be restored at 1:45 p.m. today, but came back by about 1:15 p.m.
At the height, 675 customers lost power in Goshen, 361 in Williamsburg and another 22 were without electricity in Chesterfield.
State Police report the downed wire was first reported to them at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
No word why it came down.
