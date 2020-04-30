HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- New Department of Labor statistics show that nearly three quarters of a million people have applied for unemployment in Massachusetts since the coronavirus pandemic began.
More than 70,000 filed in the last week.
The news comes as Congressman Richard Neal held a press conference on Thursday about financial relief for local small businesses.
The state’s unemployment numbers alone are staggering.
The local business highlighted at Neal’s event today said they used funds from the Paycheck Protection Program to prevent more unemployment claims from being filed locally.
For those who are already unemployed or financially struggling, we asked Neal about the next round of direct stimulus payments.
“The first time around, we got put into a queue and the funds ran out,” said Jennifer Chateauneuf, co-owner of Nick’s Nest.
The owners of Nick’s Nest in Holyoke had to try twice to get funds from the Paycheck Protection Program.
According to the Small Business Association, 47,000 Massachusetts businesses got a piece of $10 billion from that program in its first round.
The second time around, Chateauneuf said she knew exactly how to use those funds.
“Payroll...so we can keep the girls employed and bring back to seasonal girls we have for the soft serve,” Chateauneuf explained.
Neal added, “Congress has authorized $660 billion to make sure that small businesses like this remain part of our lore, but part of our future.”
Western Mass News asked Neal today about the newest unemployment numbers, showing more than 700,000 people have filed in Massachusetts.
“We are certainly going to set more money aside for unemployment insurance across the country,” Neal said.
Neal also said the goal is to authorize another wave of stimulus payments, which gave every American under a certain threshold $1,200. He explained what he believes will be different about the next wave.
“We are likely to ramp up the child credit. I think it will move beyond the $500 that we did the last time,” Neal noted.
As for the timeline, Neal said he and the speaker are in contact on an hourly basis about the next wave of stimulus funding.
“We’ve already devised the architecture of it last, I think, Monday night. We came to an agreement on how we would proceed. We would like if we could include some tax credits to get some of our Republican colleagues aboard,” Neal said.
