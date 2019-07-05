BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM/AP) -- New developments are emerging following a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists and injured three others.
More than 800 Massachusetts drivers have now had their licenses suspended as officials continue to discover notifications of serious out-of-state driving violations that had not been acted on.
We know that the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles failed to take action after the driver who crashed into the group, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy of West Springfield, was charged with an OUI in Connecticut the month before.
Connecticut officials twice alerted Massachusetts about a drunken driving arrest against Zhukovskyy, but Massachusetts failed to act.
Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty to the crash.
A review of the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicles was sparked by that New Hampshire crash.
As we've reported, the head of the RMV resigned after the crash because the department did not act on information provided by the Connecticut DMV, which should've terminated Zhukovskyy's commercial driver's license.
The state's investigation has been examining how many other drivers may have violations that were unprocessed, and as of Friday, a total of 876 people have had their licenses suspended.
Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack said today investigators have searched more than 50 bins where workers were storing the notices since March 2018.
The ongoing probe by the RMV is also looking at the state-to-state communications on driving records. State officials are focusing on serious violations that make a person ineligible to driver, including operating under the influence, refusing to take a chemical test, and violent offenses, such as vehicular homicide.
A review of out-of-state violations not processed resulted in a total of 746 Massachusetts drivers getting their licenses suspended.
In addition, 130 drivers had their licenses suspended due to violations discovered in a separate review of documents discovered in boxes at the Registry's archive in Concord that had notifications that weren't processed, dating back five years.
Governor Charlie Baker said Friday that more changes will be coming.
"The lapses discovered at the registry are unacceptable and the consequences of these lapses have had tragic outcomes," Baker said.
The state is also hiring an outside firm to audit the agency.
More suspensions are expected to be announced in the coming days and weeks as this investigation continues.
Baker also said that he's drafting legislation to tighten the state's commercial driver requirements.
