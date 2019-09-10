SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More than 90,000 gallons of untreated waste water was released into the Connecticut River on Monday.
The Springfield Water and Sewer Commission said the wastewater should not affect the wild life, however they are asking people to avoid boating, fishing or going into the water for at least 12 to 24 hours.
Both the Wastewater Services Operator for the York Street Pump Station and Suez Environmental Service noticed a malfunction in their equipment.
"We're looking at the data right now that we collected at the pump station to try and understand what exactly malfunctioned, we don't know yet," Springfield's Water and Sewer Commissions Communications Manager said.
The release took place at an outfall structure, located at the end of West York Street.
The malfunction lasted for about 40 minutes, starting at 7:20 A.M. and was resolved by 8:00 A.M.
The Commission and Suez are continuing to investigate the cause of this malfunction.
