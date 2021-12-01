SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- More Springfield Thunderbirds games have been postponed.
The AHL said Wednesday that because of COVID-19 protocols, games involving the Rochester Americans have been postponed through December 3, games involving the Hartford Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds have been postponed through December 4, and games involving the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins have been postponed through December 5.
The league noted that, at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL, all five teams will be following enhanced protocols.
As a result of these changes, the following adjustments have been made to the AHL schedule:
- Hershey at Lehigh Valley, scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7:05 p.m.
- Syracuse at Rochester, scheduled for Dec. 1, has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Hartford at Providence, scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Monday, Apr. 4, at 7:05 p.m.
- Springfield at Rochester, scheduled for Dec. 3, has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Providence at Bridgeport, scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m.
- Utica at Hartford, scheduled for Dec. 4, has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Hershey at Lehigh Valley, scheduled for Dec. 4, has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Springfield at Toronto, scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m.
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey, scheduled for Dec. 5, has been postponed. A make-up date has not yet been determined.
- Utica at Providence, scheduled for Dec. 5, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:05 p.m.
- Syracuse at Bridgeport, scheduled for Mar. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 19, at 7 p.m.
- Utica at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scheduled for Mar. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 19, at 7:05 p.m.
- Utica at Bridgeport, scheduled for Mar. 19, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m.
- Syracuse at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, scheduled for Mar. 19, has been rescheduled for Friday, Mar. 18, at 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's announcement comes one day after the league announced that the Thunderbirds game tonight at the XL Center in Hartford was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols impacting the Wolf Pack. A make-up for that game has not yet been announced.
