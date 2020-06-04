BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents itching to get outdoors and enjoy nature now have more options, as the Trustees of Reservations reopens 14 more of its properties Thursday.
Among those reopening are Ravenswood Park in Gloucester; Monument Mountain in Great Barrington; and Greenwood Farm in Ipswich, the nonprofit land conservation organization said in a statement.
“Additional rangers are being hired to monitor and prevent overcrowding at some sites, and several properties will now have parking fees for non-members to help us offset this cost of additional staffing,” the organization said.
The nonprofit closed its properties to the public in late March in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Most have since reopened.
Visitors are asked to only visit properties near where they live, to practice social distancing, and wear face coverings. Bathrooms remain closed.
The organization oversees 119 properties encompassing 25,000 acres.
