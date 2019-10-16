BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) -- State officials are reporting more cases of vaping-related illnesses in the Bay State.
The Mass. Department of Public Health said Wednesday that 10 new cases have been reported to the CDC.
That brings the number of cases reported to federal officials to 29, comprised of 10 confirmed cases and 19 probable cases.
Mass. DPH provided a further breakdown of those 29 cases:
- 15 patients are women
- 14 people are men
- 25 patients were hospitalized
- 20 reported vaping THC, with or without nicotine: 13 using THC only, seven cases were THC and nicotine
- Eight cases were nicotine only
- Age breakdown: Nine cases under the age of 20, seven cases between ages 20 and 29, seven between 30 and 49, and six cases over the age of 50
One person, a Hampshire County woman in her 60s, died from a vaping-related lung injury.
"We don’t know what specifically is causing the lung injuries in these cases, but we do know the one thing they have in common is the use of e-cigarettes, or vaping...We continue to work with our federal partners to share what we are learning and gain a better understanding of this disease," said Mass. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel, MD, MPH in a statement.
Mass. DPH reported that they have received 152 reports of suspected vaping-related lung injuries, including the 29 cases reported to the CDC. Of those remaining, 63 cases are under investigation and 60 have been ruled out.
The new data released Wednesday comes amid a temporary statewide ban on the sale of vaping products.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information on-air and online as it becomes available.
