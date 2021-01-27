BOSTON (AP) — The Biden administration is promising additional COVID-19 vaccine shots for states including Massachusetts, but hasn’t offered specific details about the exact size of the increase for each state or when the additional supply will be delivered, Gov. Charlie Baker said Wednesday.
Baker said Massachusetts is prepared to administer about 300,000 vaccine shots a week by mid-February depending on how much vaccine the state receives from the federal government.
The Republican governor said he understands the frustration felt by many as they try to make an appointment for a shot but said “more and more time slots will be added on a rolling basis as we get additional supply.”
Baker said the administration is also looking for other ways to help individuals navigate the process of signing up for a shot. Those who are eligible to receive a shot but who haven’t been able to make an appointment should continue to check back and can visit the state’s website for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.