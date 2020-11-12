SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Mass. Department of Public Health released, on Nov. 6, its new criteria for its weekly COVID-19 public report.
Under the state's new criteria, the DPH will now start taking population size into account when determining whether a community should be at a high-risk level or not.
Last week, Springfield was the only community in western Mass. that was in the high risk, red zone, but three other cities have joined its ranks.
This latest report includes not only Springfield but also Chicopee, Holyoke, and West Springfield that are now in the red, which means these cities are at a high risk of spreading COVID-19.
The DPH reports that in the last two weeks, Chicopee has had 201 positive cases, Holyoke has had 258, Springfield has had 770, and West Springfield has had 118.
Meantime, Agawam, Amherst, East Longmeadow, Easthampton, Longmeadow, Ludlow, Palmer, Pittsfield, Southwick, Westfield, and Wilbraham remain in the yellow. While Belchertown, Hampden, Northampton, South Hadley, and Southampton, and Ware remain in the green.
For more information, you can click for the full report here.
