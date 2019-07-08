WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- If you're a wine drinker, you may have noticed more bottle producers are getting away from using corks.
Screw caps and glass synthetic corks are all becoming more common and we found it's because of a fungus that could be growing in the cork of your wine bottle.
It's not just that they're harder to open. Many wine corks are being replaced by glass, synthetic, and screw tops to prevent mold.
"This mold that affects wine. It comes in through the cork and it ruins the wine," said Michael Quinlan with Table & Vine in West Springfield.
Quinlan told Western Mass News that it's referred to as cork taint or TCA, which stands for trichloroanisole.
"There will be no indication on the cork itself that there's any problem at all, but the wine in the bottle will smell and taste wrong," Quinlan added.
Quinlan said more wineries are using alternatives to corks, so their wines aren't impacted.
"Under ten percent of wines are actually affected by TCA, the problem is detection since it usually happens after bottling and aging. A moldy kind of bleachy-type of aroma," Quinlan explained.
That's what consumers will smell when opening an effected bottle. Quinlan said it's causing problems for wine producers across the country, who lose sales after customers have had a bad glass.
"It's not avoidable," said Michelle Kersbergen, owner of Black Birch Vineyards.
Kersbergen uses corks for her bottles in Hatfield. She said doing everything they can to prevent TCA is of utmost importance.
"You want to eliminate as much wood and you never want to use chlorine bleach products to clean in your winery," Kersbergen said.
However, still, Kersbergen told us TCA is found in one out of every 70 bottles, so why use corks at all?
"It allows a little bit of oxygen transfer, which is what matures the wine," Quinlan said.
More often, corks will be used on red varieties and screw tops and glass on whites and roses, but as wine becomes more popular, Quinlan said he sees more wineries making the switch.
"That wine maker wants to know that you're getting what he gave you," Quinlan noted.
If you drink a glass of wine with TCA, there's no need to worry. Doctors said it's not a health hazard.
However, that glass won't be as tasty and it's not the way the crafter created it to taste.
