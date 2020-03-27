(WGGB/WSHM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker has announced stricter travel restrictions in the Commonwealth today as numbers of confirmed cases of the virus continues to grow across the state and in the Pioneer Valley.
West Springfield officials announced four new positive COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the town's total to six.
The Soldiers' Home in Holyoke also confirmed to Western Mass News that a number of residents and one employee have tested positive there for COVID-19. The residents are isolated and the employee is in quarantine.
Longmeadow officials said Friday that starting Friday, all playgrounds and play structures in town will be closed.
In addition, the Bliss Court tennis courts and Bliss Park clay courts will be closed and basketball hoops will be removed.
Playing parks and playing fields in Longmeadow will not close, but organized activities of 10 or more people will not be allowed.
"Residents may access town fields as long as there are no group activities and people maintain social distancing guidelines. Similarly, the Fannie Stebbins Wildlife Refuge remains open and people can visit while following social distancing rules.
In hopes of preventing further spread, the governor is asking all travelers coming to Massachusetts to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Baker also urged residents not to come back to the state if exhibiting symptoms.
The advisory will include people arriving by train at South Station, as well as Logan Airport and Worcester Airports.
"Starting today, all travelers coming into the Commonwealth are instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. To help deliver this message, travelers entering Massachusetts will be given flyers instructing them of the 14 day quarantine at our major transportation hubs including Logan Airport, South Station, and Worcester Airport. Drivers will also see these flyers in rest stops on the turnpike and on roadside message boards," Baker explained.
Baker said today if you're still working in Massachusetts, that means you are an essential employee and will be exempt from the advisory if you cross state borders. This includes healthcare, public safety, and transportation workers.
Next week, the administration announced they'll be unveiling a new plan to ramp up tracing and tracking activity in the state. The governor said that is the key to stopping the spread of the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.