WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Scheduled work for the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge Project will be done overnight Thursday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.
The Morgan Sullivan Bridge lanes of travel will be closed, along with Suffield Street, between the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge and Agawam Shopping Center and Memorial Avenue.
Paving will begin at 7:00 Thursday night and continue through 7:00 in the morning Friday.
During the closure, detour routes will be in place for vehicles. According to MASS DOT:
Vehicles traveling northbound on Suffield Street should turn left onto Washington Avenue and turn right to continue on Walnut Street Extension. Turn left or right onto Springfield Street, and continue to your destination.
Vehicles traveling southbound on Suffield Street should turn right on Springfield Street to turn left and continue on Walnut Street Extension. From Walnut Street Extension, turn left onto Washington Avenue to turn left on Suffield Street.
Vehicles traveling northbound from the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge should turn left onto River Street, turn right onto Baldwin Street and then turn left onto Memorial Avenue.
Vehicles traveling southbound should turn right onto Baldwin Street, turn left onto River Street, then turn right onto the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge.
Vehicles traveling from Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield to Main Street (Rt.159) in Agawam should head east on Memorial Drive (Rt. 147). At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the first exit toward Rt. 5 South/Longmeadow and merge onto Rt. 5 southbound. Continue for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 57 West/Agawam/Southwick. At the traffic circle, take the first exit onto the Rt. 57 westbound ramp toward Agawam. Continue on Rt. 57 westbound for 1 mile and take the exit toward Rt. 159 northbound. Continue on Main Street (Rt. 159).
From Suffield Street (Rt. 75 in Agawam) to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield, drivers should head southbound on Suffield Street (Rt. 75). Turn left to merge onto Rt. 57 eastbound toward I-91/Springfield/Rt. 5 and continue for 2 miles. Use the left turn lane to take Rt. 5 northbound exit toward West Springfield/Holyoke. At the traffic circle, take the third exit onto the Rt. 5 northbound ramp to West Springfield and merge onto Rt. 5 northbound. Continue on Rt. 5 northbound for 1 mile and take the Rt. 147 westbound exit toward West Springfield/Agawam. At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the third exit onto Rt. 147 westbound. Continue on Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147).
From Main Street (Rt. 159) in Agawam to Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147) in West Springfield, drivers should head southbound on Main Street (Rt. 159). Use the right lane to merge onto Rt. 57 eastbound via the ramp to Rt. 5/I-91/Springfield and continue for 1.5 miles. Use the left lane to take the Rt. 5 northbound exit toward West Springfield/Holyoke. At the traffic circle, take the third exit onto Rt. 5 northbound for 1 mile and take the Rt. 147 westbound exit toward West Springfield/Agawam. At the Memorial Avenue Rotary, take the third exit onto Rt. 147 westbound. Continue on Memorial Avenue (Rt. 147).
The Department of Transportation advises drivers to reduce speeds and expect traffic delays while traveling through the work zone.
