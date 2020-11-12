(WGGB/WSHM) -- There's a traffic alert for those planning to travel through Agawam and West Springfield over the next few days.
MassDOT said that the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge will be closed for the weekend.
The agency told Western Mass News the closure of the bridge, which connects Agawam and West Springfield, will begin 6 a.m. Saturday and will run until 6 a.m. on Monday.
They said the closure is to help with phase two of the bridge project, which is scheduled to end next summer.
