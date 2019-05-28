SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - For the second weekend in a row, acts of gunfire and violence plagued the late night hours in Springfield, and, for the second weekend in a row, the mayor's office wants the entertainment license of a local bar reviewed after shell casings were found nearby.
In the early morning hours Sunday, police responded to reports of shots fired near Moriarty's pub on Liberty Street.
Shell casings were found, and the bar closed down early.
Still, the city wants to review the license for Moriarty's to make sure the bar staff followed proper protocol.
The weekend before last, police responded to a shot spotter activation near Moriarty's Pub, and found a vehicle struck by a bullet.
This happened early in the morning as well.
Back in 2016, the Springfield License Commission suspended Moriarty's entertainment license for fifteen days after a shooting and stabbing happened in the club.
So far, these incidents have happened outside.
The owner of Moriarty's Pub declined to be interviewed.
However, he did give us a statement reading quote.
“I am fully cooperating with the mayor’s office & police dept. to fully resolve the issue as I am concerned as well.”
