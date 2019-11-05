CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Voters in Chicopee have selected their next mayor.
Joe Morissette called John Vieau shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday to concede the race.
Current Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos announced in February he would not seek another term.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more throughout the night on-air and in our app.
(0) comments
