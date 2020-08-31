(WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is keeping you up to date on the upcoming primary election.
People are keeping a close eye on the Democratic race for Congress as incumbent Representative Richard Neal runs against Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
Morse and Neal are making their final push to voters before the election tomorrow.
With just one day until the votes come in, Morse hit the campaign trail and told voters why he wants to be the next person to represent the state’s First Congressional District.
“Our next member of Congress will be decided tomorrow when the polls close at 8 o’clock and I think, after 32 years in Washington, it’s time to turn the page. It’s time for change. The people of western Mass. deserve an accessible, responsive, vocal member of Congress that will serve the interest of the people here,” Morse explained.
Morse told Western Mass News that he is focusing on the health care system, as well as combating the climate crisis and investing in public schools.
“When you look at our infrastructure, transportation, the opioid epidemic, the thing is Congressman Neal has power, but he is not using his power for the communities and the people here in western Mass.,” Morse added.
Neal said, “It’s an opportunity to point out that I have delivered for the district and I have been available been completely involved in all parts of the district and look forward to what the next challenge will be.”
Western Mass News caught up with Neal over the phone. He said he has repeatedly delivered for the district over the past several years and he wants to continue doing so.
“You know, income and equality, the infrastructure, the racial and social unrest that the country is facing, but the priority issue is going to have to be addressing the pandemic. I don’t think until we are on the other side of the pandemic, tensions are going to calm,” Neal noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.