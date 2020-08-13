(WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse, who's challenging Congressman Richard Neal, held a virtual briefing on Thursday and addressed the events since this past weekend.

That's when an article in The Daily Collegian reported the UMass Democrats were accusing Morse of engaging in inappropriate behavior with students while he was an instructor at UMass Amherst.

Morse denies any abuse of power, but acknowledged having consensual relationships with college students.

"This is a story that's been shopped around, from publication to publication, to Politico to the Washington Post, and every journalist that was provided this decided not to move forward because they could get no one on the record and no specifics," Morse noted.

Since the article was published, UMass said they will be launching an investigation and a group of Holyoke city councilors are calling for the mayor's job.

"I'm on a pathway to defeating one of the most powerful Democrats in Washington. To see a handful of city councilors who have never once supported my runs for mayor over the last nine years send out an incredibly homophobic, problematic press release, riddled with homophobic tropes and problematic language, I really just see it and move on," Morse said Thursday.

Meantime, Congressman Neal said he learned of the allegations against mayor morse the same way everyone else did. He said in a statement: