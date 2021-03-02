Home school class generic MGN 031820

SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley will learn remotely Tuesday after a tree fell on the school overnight.

According to South Hadley Public Schools, the tree fell on the school as a result of strong overnight winds.

The South Hadley Fire Department is currently assessing the structural integrity of the building to determine if it is safe to enter.

 

