SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Students at Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley will learn remotely Tuesday after a tree fell on the school overnight.
According to South Hadley Public Schools, the tree fell on the school as a result of strong overnight winds.
The South Hadley Fire Department is currently assessing the structural integrity of the building to determine if it is safe to enter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.