AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With summer temperatures here, along with hotter days, we also have mosquito season. A top concern for many right now is Eastern Equine Encephalitis, also known as EEE.
Western mass news spoke to a local entomologist on what you can do to stay safe and mosquito bite-free.
It’s hot, it's muggy, and it's buggy outside and warmer temperatures this summer - means more mosquitoes.
"With any insect, the hotter the weather, the faster they breed, cause they're cold-blooded,” said Agawam’s Braman Pest Control’s entomologist Natasha Wright.
Wright told Western Mass News their phone lines have been busy.
“We’re getting a lot of calls just about everything because guess what, everyone's at home, self-quarantining, and they're seeing a lot of insects,” Wright explained.
Another concern is EEE, the fatal disease found in mosquitoes, and with outbreaks of this disease occurring every ten to twelve years, Wright said it's here.
“In 2010, we had ten cases, and that's dropped off, and then last year we had twelve, so this about the time based on evidence,” Wright noted.
Western Mass News was told swamp areas are popular attractions for mosquitoes.
“They’re attracted to areas of stagnant water,” she said. “Different areas species of mosquitoes will want different kinds of water, but for example some of them like hardwood swamps, some of them like artificial containers in your yard like pots, birdbaths that fill up with water."
If you get bitten by a mosquito carrying EEE, Wright told us, depending on the type of mosquito, different symptoms will appear in four to ten days.
“You’ll get headaches, fatigue, stiff neck, and then if it gets worse than that you can get swelling of the brain,” she explained. “Once it gets to the point where you get brain swelling, you're pretty much either going to die or going to get over it and have life-long complications."
The best way to stay EEE and mosquito-free...
“Light colors, long sleeves, long pants, socks, closed shoes if you're outside hiking and you want to spray your clothes, there are Promethean products for your clothes, and for your skin, anything with EPA registered active ingredient,” Wright explained.
