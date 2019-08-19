HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Health officials announced Monday that a mosquito sample came back and tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Officials at the state laboratory informed the town of Hadley early Monday afternoon.
Hadley officials would like to remind the public that your furry friends can contract the West Nile virus as well.
If you have any questions, you are asked to contact the Hadley Board of Health or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800.
