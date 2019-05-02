CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The river may be receding, but after a wet spring, people may want to think about flood insurance.
It's been a wet spring, but not the worst. Just think back to May 1984 when the Connecticut River in Northampton last rose to a major flood state.
It should have homeowners thinking about flood insurance.
"I would recommend everyone be educated in flood insurance and the cost of risk," said Christopher McMaster with Phillips Insurance in Chicopee.
McMaster told Western Mass News that many people think their homeowners insurance will cover flood damage, but that is just not the case.
"Most homeowners and business owner's policies exclude flood coverage," McMaster said.
Some may think that if their home is damaged due to flooding that disaster assistance from FEMA will cover their losses.
According to data from FEMA and floodsmart.gov, a flooding incident must be declared a federal disaster by the president before FEMA assistance becomes available.
Federal disaster declarations are issued in less than 50 percent of flooding events, but McMaster told me that no states are immune to flooding.
"Over the past five years, all 50 states in the country have been impacted by some sort of flood or flash flooding," McMaster said.
Even if a disaster declaration is made, disaster assistance typically comes in two forms: a FEMA disaster grant, which is around $5,000 per household, or a U.S. Small Business Administration loan, which must be paid back with interest.
If you think you are not at risk for flooding just because you don't live in a high risk area, think again.
"Twenty percent of the nation's flooding comes from a low hazard area," McMaster added.
There may even be some instances where you may be required to purchase flood insurance.
"If there's a loan or a mortgage on a building or a property and it's in a high hazard area, the banks will require you to have flood insurance before they'll approve the loan," McMaster explained.
In addition, if you live in a zone that is considered a high risk for flooding and you've received federal disaster assistance in the form of low interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration or in the form of grants from FEMA following a presidential disaster declaration, you must maintain flood insurance in order to be considered for any future federal disaster aid.
