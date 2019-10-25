SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A suspect on the state's 'Most Wanted' list for a 2018 shooting in Springfield has been captured.
Local and state authorities had been searching for 19-year-old Daniel Rodriguez, who was wanted on charges including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, armed assault with intent to murder, intimidation of a witness, and unlawful carrying of a loaded firearm.
On July 28, 2018, Springfield Police responded to a shooting on Dwight Street.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said that when officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his neck. The victim survived, but was paralyzed from the chest down.
Springfield Police identified Rodriguez and obtained an arrest warrant in January.
Procopio added that investigators learned that Rodriguez was at an apartment on Aspen Street in Ware. He was arrested around 8 a.m. Friday by members of the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Ware Police, Springfield Police, the U.S. Marshals task force, and the Hampden County Sheriff's Department.
Rodriguez is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.
