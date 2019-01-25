SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother and child were transported to the hospital Friday night following a crash in Springfield.
Springfield Fire tweeted that that crash occurred in the area of 419 Abbott Street shortly before 8:15 p.m.
There were 2 vehicles involved.
A mother and child were taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries as a result, we're told.
Further details about the incident haven't been released.
Both the Springfield Fire Department and at least one ambulance responded to the scene.
