BELCHERTOWN, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A mother and daughter that were killed in a single-car crash in Belchertown Monday afternoon have been identified.

Mary Carey, Spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney said the driver, 59-year-old Laurel Place, and her mother, 89-year-old Doris Place died in the crash that occurred on State Street just before 12:30 p.m.

Both women were from Belchertown.

Driver and passenger killed in crash on State St. in Belchertown

Laurel Place died moments after the crash, and the Northwestern D.A. announced Monday night that Doris Place had also passed away.

Carey noted the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and no foul play is suspected.