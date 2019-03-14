TEMPLETON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A portion of Route 2 in Worcester County is back open after a furry four-legged family was discovered along the roadway.
Mass. State Police spokesperson David Procopio said Thursday morning, a mother bear and several cubs were found in a den they had established in the median of Route 2 in Templeton.
Troopers, as well as MassWildlife and Mass. Environmental Police, responded and found that the safety of the bear family was in jeopardy and it threatened the safety of nearby motorists.
Route 2 east and west were closed near exits 19 and 20 for a time while crews tranquilized the mother bear and safely relocated her and the cubs to a safe area within a nearby state forest.
The roadway has since reopened.
